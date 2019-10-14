Annapurna Exec Ivana Lombardi Joins Netflix As Director of Independent Film

Ivana Lombardi, who formerly served as Annapurna Pictures’ President of Film, is leaving the company to join Netflix as Director of Independent Film.

Lombardi joined Annapurna as EVP Development early last year moving from Chernin Entertainment. She was promoted to President in January after the previous head of film production, Chelsea Bernard, exited the company in the fall of 2018.

At Netflix, Lombardi will report to Lisa Nishimura, Vice President of Independent Film and Documentary Features. She starts on November 6.

Lombardi’s move to Netflix comes after news broke that the Megan Ellison-led production and distribution company was facing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing but would receive a bailout from Ellison’s father and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who would step in to resolve the debt said to be north of $200 million.

Variety was first to report this news.