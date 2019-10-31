Anna Faris, who is currently appearing in CBS/Warner Bros series Mom, has signed for both lead roles in comedy feature Summer Madness, which the actress will also produce.

James Mottern (Trucker) is directing the project. Shoot is planned for spring 2020. The Exchange is handles world sales and will introduce at AFM.

From a screenplay written by Mottern, the story centres on flat-broke and foul-mouthed Georgie Cole (Faris) and her successful, elegant twin sister (also Faris). Disowned by her wealthy and conniving mother, Georgie must rally her dysfunctional family to appear picture perfect in order to win a large cash prize at her mother’s annual gala.

Producers are Faris with Michael Barrett, Emilio Mauro and Mottern.

“Anna Faris is a comedy icon with global value. We are thrilled to bring a studio-level actress to an indie marketplace,” said The Exchange’s Brian O’Shea.

The Exchange’s sales slate also features Zoe Saldana’s Keyhole Garden, the Vanessa Redgrave and Tim Spall-starring Mrs Lowry & Son, Drew Barrymore-starring The Stand-In, and doc The Biggest Little Farm.

Faris is represented by Anonymous Content, United Talent Agency and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern