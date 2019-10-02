Anheuser-Busch Family Drama ‘Under The Influence’ Based On Book In Works By 101 Studios

David Glasser and David Hutkin’s 101 Studios is developing drama Under The Influence, based on Peter Hernon and Terry Ganey’s bestselling novel Under The Influence: The Unauthorized Story Of The Anheuser-Busch Dynasty, as a series. A writer is not yet attached.

Under The Influence: The Unauthorized Story of the Anheuser-Busch Dynasty was published by Simon & Schuster in 1991. The potential series, based on the book, will chart the dramatic rise and fall of the Busch family, German immigrants whose entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen brought them untold wealth thanks to one signature product: Budweiser.

Tracing five generations of personal triumphs and tragedies, power struggles, and unscrupulous dealings, the compelling corporate saga is also a turbulent tale of fathers and sons determined to maintain control over the world’s largest brewery, Anheuser-Busch – until a hostile takeover threatens to bring an end to their empire, according to the description.

Related Story 'The Current War' Gets Release Date; 101 Studios' First Film Was Caught In Weinstein Co Bankruptcy

“To have the opportunity to tell the story of one of America’s most fascinating and influential families is a thrill,” said David Glasser, CEO. “Peter Hernon and Terry Ganey’s riveting account of every aspect of Anheuser-Busch and its reigning family will be honored and refined in our overall vision of this phenomenal saga.”

The deal was negotiated by Glasser and Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard Mullin on behalf of 101 Studios, and Joseph Martineau on behalf of Peter Hernon and Terry Ganey. Travis Knox and Drew Smith will serve as non-writing EP’s. Glasser and Bob Yari also will serve as executive producers.

This is the second project focused on the Busch brewing family to be announced just in the past week. CBS Television Studios also has acquired the rights to William Knoedelseder’s Bitter Brew: The Rise and Fall of Anheuser-Busch and America’s Kings of Beer book to develop as a series for cable/streaming outlets.