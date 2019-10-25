‘Westworld’s Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina De Tavira, Cliff Curtis Join WB’s ‘Reminiscence’ Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), Natalie Martinez (Death Race), Oscar nominee Marina De Tavira (Roma), and Cliff Curtis (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) have been added to the cast of Reminiscence, the sci-fi thriller being helmed by Westworld EP Lisa Joy in her first directorial outing. The group joins previously announced stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, and Daniel Wu.

The Warner Bros film is set in the dystopic near future and follows a man’s journey to find the woman he loves after her mysterious disappearance.

Jackman stars as Nicolas Bannister, a rugged and solitary veteran living in a near-future Miami flooded by rising seas. Bannister is an expert in a dangerous occupation — he offers clients the chance to relive any memory they desire. His life changes when he meets Mae (Ferguson). What begins as a simple matter of lost and found becomes a passionate love affair. But when a different client’s memories implicate Mae in a series of violent crimes, Bannister must delve through the dark world of the past to uncover the truth about the woman he fell for.

Joy wrote the screenplay and will produce with her Kilter Film partner Jonathan Nolan, along with Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. Athena Wickham and Elishia Holmes are exec producers. The film is a co-production of Kilter Films, Michael De Luca Productions and FilmNation Entertainment.

Sarafyan will next be seen in the December installment of Hulu’s Into The Dark, a monthly horror anthology series from Blumhouse Television. Martinez, who also appeared in Into The Dark, can currently be seen starring in The I-Land Netflix miniseries. De Tavira appeared in Alfonso Cuarón’s highly acclaimed drama Roma, which she earned an Oscar nom for best supporting actress. Curtis is starring in WB’s Doctor Sleep as well as the forthcoming Avatar sequels.

Sarafyan is repped by Innovative, Grandview and attorney Adam Kaller. Martinez by WME and Atlas Artists; De Tavira by UTA; Curtis by WME.