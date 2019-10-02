Andy Cohen Extends SiriusXM Deal For Radio Andy, Will Host ‘Andy Cohen Live’ Through 2022

Andy Cohen is staying put at SiriusXM. The producer and television/radio host has signed a new three-year contract extension with the satellite radio company in which he will continue to host his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live through 2022.

The deal includes the Radio Andy channel’s suite of programs including Jeff Lewis Live, Bevelations with Bevy Smith, Dan Rather’s America, Reality Checked with Amy Phillips, Sandyland with Sandra Bernhard and others.

“I love the freedom of radio, especially long form, uncensored interviews and the immediate connection with my audience. Building this channel into a platform to discuss everything from politics with Dan Rather to Pop Culture with Jeff Lewis has been an incredibly satisfying creative experience,” said Andy Cohen. “I’m grateful to have three more years to continue expressing the breadth of my passion and one channel up the dial from my radio hero, Howard Stern.”

Cohen is the creator and content curator of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, which airs on Mondays and Wednesdays, and features 24/7 content produced and curated by Cohen with a focus on pop culture, celebrities, lifestyle, news and more. His guests over the past four years have included Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Calvin Klein, Selena Gomez, Monica Lewinsky, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dolly Parton, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Caitlyn Jenner, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Donna Karan, Lindsay Lohan, John Mayer, among others.

“Andy Cohen created a channel for us that hadn’t been heard on radio before, and in only a short time it has routinely delivered news-making interviews and compelling conversation,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “We are thrilled to have Andy Cohen staying in the SiriusXM family. He is an incredible interviewer and personality, and has developed a roster of original talent on his channel that have passionate followers amongst our audience nationwide.”

Cohen also is host and executive producer of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, and serves as executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise.