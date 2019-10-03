Andrew Bachelor Joins ‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’; Michael Hyatt Cast In ‘The Little Things’; ‘Marry Me’ Rom-Com Adds ‘Big Little Lies’ Actress

Andrew Bachelor, a.k.a “King Bach”, has been added to the cast of Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, the indie rom-com with Jeremy Irons, Diane Keaton, and Maggie Grace. Dennis Dugan is directing the Boston-set feature which revolves around people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for the loving couple – while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far, far from perfect. Bachelor will play Captain Richie, a man who gives historical duck boat tours in Boston. He’s obsessed with trying to find a woman who once took one of his tours and had a tattoo of a glass slipper on her neck. Nadine de Barros of Fortitude is producing with Mike Rachmill, Dan Reardon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz. Bachelor’s forthcoming film slate includes TXfilms’ thriller, Greenland starring Gerard Butler, Netflix comedy films, Coffee and Kareem, with Taraji P. Henson, and Holidate, opposite Emma Roberts and Kristin Chenoweth as well as the Mike Epps-starring Meet The Blacks sequel, The House Next Door. He’s repped by UTA, Christina Bachelor, Adam Kaller, and Duncan Hedges

Snowfall actress Michael Hyatt is set to play opposite Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek in John Lee Hancock’s Warner Bros thriller The Little Things. It’s about Deke (Washington), a burned-out Kern County, CA deputy sheriff who teams with Baxter (Malek), a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer. Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past. Hyatt will play a coroner’s assistant & Deke’s old acquaintance. Mark Johnson is producing the project. Hyatt’s credits include Dan Gilroy’s Nightcrawler, the CW series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Ray Donovan. She’s repped by Robyn Bluestone Management.

Chloe Coleman, the young actress who co-stars on HBO’s Big Little Lies, has joined Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the romantic comedy Marry Me, which recently moved to Universal from STXfilms. Kat Coiro is directing the film which is currently before cameras. The plot centers on a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiancé (played by Colombian-singer rapper Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage and picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead. What starts as a goof ends up becoming an exploration of relationships, expectations and destiny. Producers are Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, and John Rogers. Coleman, who will appear in the forthcoming Avatar 2 and STX’s My Spy, is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and attorney Ryan Levine.