Andrea Martin, LaChanze Join Campbell Scott In Broadway’s Upcoming ‘A Christmas Carol’

Andrea Martin and LaChanze will join the previously announced Campbell Scott in this holiday season’s Broadway production of A Christmas Carol, an adaptation of the Dickens classic by playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical).

Martin will play the Ghost of Christmas Past, while LaChanze will portray the Ghost of Christmas Present (and pull double duty as Mrs. Fezziwig).

Complete casting for the production was announced today. A Christmas Carol begins previews at the Lyceum Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 7, with opening night set for Wednesday, Nov. 20. The strictly limited engagement runs through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

The holiday show will mark Martin’s first Broadway appearance since she was forced to pull out of Taylor Mac’s Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus this past march following a home accident that left her with four broken ribs (she was replaced by Kristine Nielsen, who was Tony-nominated for the performance).

Related Story Netflix's 'The Irishman' To Make Month-Long Broadway Stand: Martin Scorsese Film To Play The Belasco

In addition to Martin, LaChanze and Scott (who plays Scrooge), the production will feature Erica Dorfler (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Mrs. Cratchit; Dashiell Eaves (A Behanding in Spokane) as Bob Cratchit; Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell) as Jess; Brandon Gill (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Fred; Evan Harrington (Peter and the Starcatcher, Once) as Fezziwig; Chris Hoch (War Paint, Matilda The Musical) as Father/Marley; Sarah Hunt (The Last Ship) as Belle; Matthew Labanca (Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Young Frankenstein) as Nicholas; Alex Nee (Once) as Ferdy; Dan Piering, in his Broadway debut, as Young Ebenezer/George; and Rachel Prather (The Band’s Visit) as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim.

The production will be produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, ShowTown Productions, and Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Jack Lane/Seth Goldstein, Dan Stone, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Chase Thomas/Mia Moravis, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath, Walport Productions, David Treatman/42nd.club, BKL Productions/S+D Theatricals, J. Scott & Sylvia G. Bechtel, with Associate Producers Peter Cusick and Sammy Lopez.