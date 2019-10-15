Amy Adams & Laura Dern To Produce ‘The Most Fun We Ever Had’ Drama Based On Novel For HBO

HBO has put in development The Most Fun We Ever Had, a drama series based on Claire Lombardo’s New York Times bestselling novel, from Amy Adams and Stacy O’Neil’s Bond Group Entertainment and Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures. Lombardo is attached to pen the series adaptation and co-executive produce. Bond Group Entertainment, which is under a first-look deal with HBO, and Jaywalker Pictures are co-producing the project.

Doubleday

A multigenerational saga spanning half a century, The Most Fun We Ever Had follows four sisters, each struggling to exist in the shadow of their parents’ idyllic marriage, whose lives are complicated by the unexpected return of the son one of them gave up for adoption fifteen years earlier.

Adams and Stacy O’Neil executive produce for Bond Group with Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker. Anya Epstein (The Affair, In Treatment) also executive produces and serves as showrunner. Kate Clifford co-produces for Bond Group.

The Most Fun We Ever Had, published in June by Doubleday, a division of Penguin Random House, debuted on the New York Times Bestseller list. A 2017 graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, Lombardo has been the recipient of an Iowa Arts Fellowship, a Sun Valley Writers’ Conference Fellowship, and a Key West Literary Seminar Scholarship. Lombardo is currently an adjunct professor of creative writing at the University of Iowa and she also teaches fiction writing at the Iowa Young Writers’ Studio. Her short fiction has appeared in, among others, Barrelhouse Magazine, Little Fiction, and Longform.

HBO

Six-time Oscar-nominated and two-time Golden Globe-winning actress Adams recently worked with HBO on Sharp Objects, in which she starred and executive produced. The project garnered her Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice nominations for her performance. Adams will next be seen in Fox/Disney’s Woman in the Window, alongside Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore, set for release this spring. She recently wrapped production on the Netflix film adaptation of Hillbilly Elegy, starring alongside Glenn Close.

Two-time Oscar nominee, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Dern was most recently seen as Renata in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies, which aired on HBO this past summer. On the big screen, Dern starred alongside Kristen Stewart in Justin Kelly’s JT LeRoy and in Ed Zwick’s Trial by Fire. This winter, she’ll be seen in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story for Netflix in theaters November 6, as well as Greta Gerwig’s Little Women for Sony Pictures out December 25.

Bond Group Entertainment has multiple projects in development under its first-look deal with HBO, including Poisonwood Bible, based on the Barbara Kingsolver novel, which is being developed as a limited series.

Jaywalker Pictures has a first-look television deal with Platform One Media, where they have multiple series in development. In addition, the company is producing The Dolls for HBO alongside Issa Rae, and a drama from Alex Gibney.

The Gotham Group’s Rich Green negotiated the deal on behalf of Ellen Levine and Alexa Stark at Trident Media Group.

Adams is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Dern is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Bond Group Entertainment is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Jaywalker Pictures is repped by CAA.