‘American Playboy’ Star Jade Albany Joins Nat Geo’s ‘The Right Stuff’ & Paramount Network’s ’68 Whiskey’

EXCLUSIVE: Jade Albany, who starred in Amazon original American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story, has scored recurring roles in Nat Geo’s The Right Stuff and Paramount Network’s 68 Whiskey.

The actress, who recently booked a role in Netflix’s Japanese drama The Naked Director, will play Rene Carpenter in The Right Stuff. Rene is the glamorous wife of Mercury 7 astronaut Scott Carpenter, a savvy and confident woman who ultimately becomes a television personality. The series, which is an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s book, stars Jake McDorman as Alan Shepard, Patrick J. Adams as John Glenn and Colin O’Donoghue as Gordo Cooper. The series, which launches in 2020 on Nat Geo, is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way, Mark Lafferty as showrunner, and Will Staples.

In Paramount Network’s 68 Whiskey, she plays Cassola, a lieutenant from the Italian army and nurse who speaks with a heavy accent and works hard no matter who her patient may be. The dark comedy, which is an adaptation of Israeli TV series Charlie Golf One, from Imagine Television Studios, the TV arm of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, and CBS TV Studios, is showrun by Roberto Benabib (Kidding), who exec produces alongside Howard, Grazer, Francie Calfo and Samie Kim Falvey, Zion Rubin, creator of the Israeli series, Efrat Shmaya Dror and Danna Stern.

Albany got her break by coming runner up in Big Brother Australia in 2013 and also starred in NBC’s American/Australian comedy Camp. She is repped by David M. Rudy of Armada Partners and Clear Talent Group.