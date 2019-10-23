‘American Gods’: Lela Loren To Recur On Season 3 Of Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Power star Lela Loren is returning to Starz with a pivotal recurring role on the third season of American Gods, the series based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name.

Developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, American Gods chronicles a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology. Ex-con Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) has spent two seasons following his mysterious boss Mr. Wednesday — aka the Norse All-Father Odin (Ian McShane) — around the country, only to discover at the end of last season that the Old God is actually his father. Season three follows Shadow as he attempts to break away and assert himself as his own man, setting down roots in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, WI, where he’ll uncover a dark secret while exploring questions of his own divinity.

Loren will play Marguerite Olsen. While not native to Lakeside, Marguerite Olsen has become part of the fabric of the town as a trusted reporter for the local paper, a committed single mother of two, and a no-nonsense property manager. She is understandably wary of the pain vulnerability brings, but when Shadow moves into her building, he begins to chip away at her defenses and uncover a side to Marguerite she thought she’d locked away for good.

Loren, who played Angela Valdes on Starz’s Power, also will be seen in a key role in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon. She’s repped by The Gersh Agency, Inspire Entertainment and SGSBC.