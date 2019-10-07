‘American Gods’ Adds Ashley Reyes As Series Regular, Herizen Guardiola To Recur

EXCLUSIVE: Two actresses are joining the fantasy world of the Starz drama American Gods. Ashley Reyes has been added as a series regular while Herizen Guardiola is set to recur in the series based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name.

Developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green and entering its third season, American Gods chronicles a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology. Ex-con Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) has spent two seasons following his mysterious boss Mr. Wednesday — aka the Norse All-Father Odin (Ian McShane) — around the country, only to discover at the end of last season that the Old God is actually his father.

Reyes will play Cordelia, who was a whip-smart but rebellious college dropout facing mounting legal bills and student debt before Mr. Wednesday arrived in her life. Now, she road trips across the country meeting her boss’ eccentric friends and helping him with “tech stuff,” unaware she’s caught up in a divine battle for the soul of America.

Meanwhile, Guardiola will step into the role of Oshun who is described as the Yoruban goddess of love, purity, fertility who uplifted and empowered the enslaved people who built America. While known as the maintainer of balance, and the mother of sweetness, Oshun is formidable and known for her spiritual strength. This season, Oshun and her fellow Orishas play a mysterious but vital role in Shadow’s spiritual awakening.

Season three follows Shadow as he attempts to break away and assert himself as his own man, setting down roots in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, WI, where he’ll uncover a dark secret while exploring questions of his own divinity. Guided on this spiritual journey by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas, Shadow must decide exactly who he is: a god seeking veneration or a man in service of the “we.” The series also stars Crispin Glover, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley and Pablo Schreiber.

American Gods is produced by Fremantle. Showrunner Charles “Chic” Eglee executive produces alongside Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, McShane, Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk.

Reyes is repped by Jay Schachter at Stewart Talent and Tiffany Kuzon at Mosaic. Guardiola is repped by Paradigm Agency and managed by Nick Palmacci.