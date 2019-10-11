AMC Theatres CFO Craig Ramsey Retiring After 25 Years; Sean Goodman Hired To Replace Him

AMC Entertainment in an 8-K filing today announced that CFO Craig Ramsey is retiring on Feb. 28, 2020 after achieving 25 years of service with the theatrical exhibitor. In his place, AMC has tapped Sean Goodman as its new CFO. He’s currently the CFO of Fortune 500 company Asbury Automotive Group and he’ll start working with the chain as EVP Finance on Dec. 2.

A seamless transition is expected with the two executives working closely together, and Goodman assuming the Chief Financial Officer title upon Ramsey’s retirement.

Goodman has more than 30 years of finance experience including leading Financial Planning and Analysis as well as Business Development at Home Depot in Atlanta, was an investment banker at Morgan Stanley in London and worked for Deloitte & Touche in South Africa and New York. He has U.S. public company CFO experience at Asbury Automotive Group. In addition to his almost 20 years working in the United States, Goodman has extensive international work experience in Europe, Asia and Africa. He has undergrad and graduate degrees in business and accounting from the University of Cape Town in South Africa, and an MBA from the Harvard Business School and is a CPA.

Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President said, “I cannot thank Craig Ramsey enough for his longstanding service to AMC, and the many vital contributions he has made as one of our most key executives. Our company has greatly benefited from his distinguished career, which has been marked by integrity, ability and common sense. At the same time, I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to attract to AMC Sean Goodman who surely will help us to propel AMC forward in the years ahead. As we recruited him to join AMC, the sharpness of his mind, his strategic clarity, his extensive international experience and authentic leadership style were all quite evident. It is a terrific outcome that we have added such a superb top tier talent to AMC’s executive team.”