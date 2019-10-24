‘The Underground Railroad’: Broadway’s Amber Gray Joins Amazon Limited Series

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Amber Gray, Broadway’s Tony Award-nominated Hadestown star, has been cast in a supporting role in Amazon’s upcoming limited series The Underground Railroad, now in production.

Gray will portray Gloria Valentine, described as a daughter of a slave and plantation owner/master. Gray continues her Tony-nominated role in the Anaïs Mitchell musical Hadestown at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre.

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) is directing the adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, from Jenkins’ PASTEL and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

The story centers on young Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia who learns about the Underground Railroad from Caesar (Aaron Pierre), a recent arrival from Virginia; both decide to escape.

Hadestown
Amber Gray, ‘Hadestown’ Matthew Murphy

Gray was Tony-nominated in the 2019 Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical category for her performance as Hadestown‘s Persephone. She won New York’s Outer Critics Circle Award in the same category.

The actress made her Broadway debut, opposite Josh Groban, as Hélène Kuragina in 2016’s Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Other stage credits include Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ An Octoroon and Taylor Mac’s Pulitzer finalist A 24-Decade History of Popular Music.

Her recent television credits include Showtime’s limited series Escape at Dannemora.

She is represented by Cornerstone Talent Agency, Impression Entertainment, and ID.

