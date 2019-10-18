Amazon To Kick Off Soccer Doc Series ‘All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur’ In 2020

Amazon has confirmed that it has ordered its latest sports doc series All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.

Deadline reported that the SVOD service was in talks with the North London soccer club last month and it has confirmed that it is following the Premier League team through the 2019/20 season.

The series will launch exclusively on Prime Video next year in over 200 countries and territories

All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will look inside their brand new 62,000-seater stadium in North London as well as the results of the pitch, which have not been great at the start of the season with rumors of in-team unrest and the potential exit of manager Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United.

The series, which will launch in 2020, is produced by 72 Films and executive produced by Mark Raphael and John Douglas. The Series Director is Anthony Philipson and the Series Producer is Clare Cameron. It is the latest soccer series for the service following All or Nothing: Manchester City, Take Us Home: Leeds United, Inside Borussia Dortmundand Steven Gerrard’s Make Us Dream.

Related Story Amazon Eyes More International Non-Scripted Formats & Talks Working With Phoebe Waller-Bridge After Mega-Deal - Mipcom

Amazon is doubling down on its Premier League coverage after securing rights to show the competition in the UK. The landmark deal kicks off this season, with Amazon showing two clusters of fixtures in December.

“We are delighted to be embarking on this journey with Tottenham Hotspur and delivering another extraordinary look at one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League,” said Georgia Brown, Director of European Originals, Amazon Studios. “All or Nothing has become a franchise defined by true quality and unprecedented access, and that will be no different with this series. We can’t wait for Prime members worldwide to again experience the highs and lows of a world-class team in the greatest football league on earth.”

“This is an exciting time to be a part of our football club and we are delighted that Amazon will be there to follow us every step of the way throughout the season,” added Spurs’ Head of Business Development Aidan Mullally. “We are looking forward to bringing our supporters and viewers around the world closer to the Club than ever before and sharing our story through Amazon’s world-class platform as we embark on our first full season at our new stadium in our home of Tottenham.”