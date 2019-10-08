Scott Stewart To Adapt & Direct Laura Whitcomb’s Novel ‘A Certain Slant Of Light’ For Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Legion and Dark Skies filmmaker Scott Stewart has sold his pitch based on Laura Whitcomb’s best selling novel A Certain Slant of Light in a competitive situation to Amazon Studios. Jeff Okin and Kerry Roberts will produce for Anonymous. Stewart will write and direct the pic.

A Certain Slant of Light from HMH books tells the story of Helen, the ghost of a young woman who, for a 150 years, has existed as an invisible presence clinging to an ever growing chain of living hosts. Now, while haunting a contemporary high school English teacher, Helen makes the shocking discovery that Billy, a troubled student, is able to see her for the first time since her death. What follows is a mysterious love story about second chances and the things that bind us together in this life and beyond.

“I fell in love with Laura Whitcomb’s beautiful, deeply empathetic, and original novel the moment I read it many years ago and have dreamed of adapting it ever since,” Stewart tells Deadline. “I couldn’t imagine more perfect partners to join me in realizing that dream than Amazon Studios and Anonymous Content.”

Stewart is repped by Verve, Anonymous and attorney Barry Littman.

Stewart wrote and directed Legion and Priest for Lionsgates and Dark Skies for Blumhouse. In TV, all three of the pilots he’s directed have gone to series. Stewart directed both parts of Syfy’s pilot Defiance, as well as the pilot for their series Dominion, which is based on his feature Legion. Most recently, he directed the pilot of Freeform’s Siren, which has been picked up for a third season. His pilot Augs, which focuses on classism through the lens of augmented reality, is set up at Freeform with Anonymous Content producing.