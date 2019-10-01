Click to Skip Ad
Chelsea Handler Memoir 'Life Will Be The Death Of Me' To Be Adapted As TV Series By Universal TV

Amazon Orders Stand-Up Special Starring ‘Love Island’s Iain Stirling From ‘Last Week Tonight’ Producer

Iain Stirling
Avalon

Amazon has continued its move into stand-up comedy by commissioning a special with Iain Stirling, who has shot to fame in the UK as the voice of ITV2’s Love Island.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver producer Avalon will make the one-hour special, which will be filmed over two performances at the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Featuring material from Stirling’s Failing Upwards tour, the special will show exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and territories worldwide next year.

The Stirling commission follows a deal Amazon did with Avalon last year for six other specials, including one with Catastrophe star and co-creator Rob Delaney.

Netflix has traditionally dominated the stand-up scene and has hosted comedy routines from British comedians including Jimmy Carr and James Acaster.

