Amazon Unveils Premiere League Presenting Lineup, With Gabby Logan Scoring Hosting Role

Amazon has announced that more than 40 presenters and former professionals will be part of its English Premier League lineup, with its coverage of the soccer competition kicking-off in December.

Amazon secured rights to show the Premier League in the UK last year, and will air 20 matches a season. Coverage will launch on December 3 with mid-week fixtures, before it shows 10 matches on December 26-27.

BBC presenter Gabby Logan will anchor the action, alongside Eilidh Barbour — a BBC and Sky broadcaster — and Jim Rosenthal, a veteran who has covered the world’s biggest sporting events for major UK broadcasters.

Logan is already hosting weekly Amazon soccer show Back of the Net, but her presence on live coverage is still a coup for the Jeff Bezos-owned streamer. Logan is one of the BBC’s highest-profile presenters, taking home a salary of more than £290,000 ($374,000) and hosting shows including Sports Personality of the Year.

Amazon’s pundit lineup features Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Peter Crouch, Roberto Martinez, Lee Dixon, Harry Redknapp, Jermain Jenas, Alex Scott, Peter Schmeichel and Michael Owen. Up in the commentary box will be Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Connor McNamara, Guy Mowbray and Ian Darke, alongside Andy Townsend, Ally McCoist, Glenn Hoddle, Sue Smith and Kevin Kilbane.

As well as the game coverage, Amazon will stream The Goals Show, which will bring viewers key moments from all the matches as they happen. Steve Bower presents, with Dion Dublin, Robbie Savage, Tim Sherwood, Joe Cole and former referee Dermot Gallagher supporting.