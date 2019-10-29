Amazon Picks Up Venice Doc About Fashion Blogger & ‘Making The Cut’ Judge Chiara Ferragni

Amazon is exploring the world of fashion bloggers with its latest Italian original, Chiara Ferragni – Unposted.

The SVOD service has picked up a feature-length documentary about Ferragni, who is set to star in Amazon Prime Video’s fashion reality series Making The Cut alongside Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The documentary launched at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year.

Chiara Ferragni – Unposted, which will launch on November 29, is directed by Elisa Amoruso (Bellissime) and will follow Ferragni, who appeared as a guest judge on season 13 of Klum and Gunn’s former show Project Runway. She made her name in New York with her blog The Blonde Salad before going on to model for Guess and a shoe collaboration with Steve Madden. She later went on to design her own line of footwear as part of her Chiara Ferragni Collection and run talent agency TBS Crew Srl.

The documentary follows Ferragni’s personal and professional journey, punctuated by the succession of fashion seasons and by life as an most influential fashion blogger. The documentary includes interviews with Ferragni and her close-knit circle of friends and family, plus contributions from journalists, sociologists and academics discussing the modern phenomenon of the ‘influencer’.

“We are very excited to make Chiara Ferragni’s hit documentary available exclusively to Prime members in Italy and around the globe,” said Viktoria Wasilewski, Head of Content, Prime Video Italy. “Chiara is a perfect example of female entrepreneurship and success who continues to engage millions of fans every day worldwide. We’re delighted to be able to give our viewers an exclusive inside look at her fascinating life and work.”

“I am delighted that this movie will soon be available on Amazon Prime Video, and accessible all over the world,” added Ferragni. “I hope that my story will reach as many people as possible and encourage them to pursue their dreams as I did.”