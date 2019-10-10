Amazon Picks Up Global Rights To USA Network’s CIA Drama ‘Treadstone’

Amazon has picked up the global rights to USA Network drama Treadstone, from the producers of the Bourne franchise.

The SVOD service will launch the series outside of the States in January 2020 following its debut on the NBCU-backed cable network on October 15.

The series explores the origin story and present-day actions of the infamous covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season of Treadstone follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously awakened to resume their deadly missions.

The series stars Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle, and Michelle Forbes. Treadstone is produced by UCP and developed by Tim Kring, who executive produces the series with Ben Smith & Jeffrey Weiner (on behalf of Captivate) and Dan Friedk.

“The Bourne films are popular with our customers around the world and it’s exciting to see the franchise move to television with Treadstone,” said Brad Beale, Vice President of World Wide Content Licensing for Prime Video. “Prime members love shows with action and intrigue like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and our latest anti-super hero hit The Boys and we know that Treadstone will be another great addition to Prime Video in 2020.”