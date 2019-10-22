Amazon Teams With Comedian Markus Stoll In German Original ‘The Bedfellow’

Amazon is getting into bed with comedian Markus Stoll for its latest German original.

The SVOD service has commissioned Der Beischläfer (The Bedfellow) to launch on Amazon Prime Video in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2020. It is the latest example of the digital platform commissioning local European content.

Stoll, known locally as Harry G, will play lead Charlie Menzinger in the six-part series, which has just started filming. Menzinger, an easy-going mechanic, is appointed as a juror by the Munich District Court. With no way to avoid the assignment and no possibility of negotiation with recently transferred judge, Dr. Julia Kellermann (Lisa Bitter), Charlie reluctantly resigns himself to his fate. Instead of continuing in his life as a mechanic, lying under old Italian sports cars of his friend Xaver (Daniel Christensen), Charlie quickly realises that his new position offers certain advantages. His time as a lay judge, however, may change him more than he could imagine.

Lisa Bitter (Dieses bescheuerte Herz) also stars as Dr. Julia Kellermann, with Helmfried von Luettichau (Hubert und Staller) as Paul Harthuber and Daniel Christensen (Leberkaesjunkie) as Xaver Brenninger. Murmel Clausen (Bullyparade,) and Mike Viebrock (Servus Schwiegersohn) are the writers of the series. The series is being produced by The Amazing Film Company’s Thomas Peter Friedl and co-produced by the Ring of Fire agency.

“A dream has finally become reality. I’m thrilled that filming for Der Beichläfer has started,” said Stoll. “Everything is coming together just perfectly for me: The book, the fellow cast, the producers and the fact that the result of our work will be seen on Prime Video. There is nothing better. It’s very rare but for the moment, there is nothing to complain about for me at all.”

“Baby Schimmerlos, Sir Quickly or Monaco Franze are just a few of the Bavarian movie and TV characters who have delighted people beyond the borders of the state,” says Dr. Christoph Schneider, Managing Director, Prime Video Germany. “With Harry G, Markus Stoll has created a Munich institution and we are excited that with Charlie Menzinger he will enrich German TV culture with a brand new Bavarian original character.”