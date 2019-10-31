Amazon Developing ‘Bone White’ Drama Series Adaptation From Henry Chiasson & Warren Littlefield

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has put in development Bone White, a drama based on Ronald Malfi’s novel, from writer Henry Chiasson (Antlers), Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Fox 21 TV Studios, where Littlefield is under a deal.

Written by Chiasson based on Malfi’s novel, in Bone White, after a telepathic distress call from his estranged twin brother jolts him out of his humdrum existence, an agoraphobic professor journeys deep into the Alaskan wilderness to uncover a vast supernatural mystery with the help of an intrepid police investigator.

Littlefield executive produces for Fox 21 TV Studios, which co-produces with Amazon Studios.

Chaisson co-wrote the upcoming Fox Searchlight horror feature Antlers, directed by Scott Cooper, produced by Guillermo del Toro, and starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. Chaisson’s deal was brokered by Paradigm, Writ Large and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. The deal was completed prior to the expiration of the WGA/ATA franchise agreement on April 12.

Former NBC president Littlefield executive produces The Handmaid’s Tale for Hulu and MGM, which has won 14 Emmys since its launch, including Drama Series in 2017. Littlefield also served as executive producer on FX’s Fargo anthology series,

Malfi also is the author of novels Floating Staircase, Snow and The Ascent, among others. He’s repped by Paradigm and Cameron McClure of the Donald Maass Literary Agency.