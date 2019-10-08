Amazon Adapts British Format ‘Celebrity Hunted’ In Italy Via Endemol Shine

Amazon is making an Italian version of British entertainment format Celebrity Hunted – its first non-scripted original in Italy.

The SVOD service has ordered Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’uomo from Endemol Shine Italy with the six-part series set to launch around the world in 2020.

The series, which follows celebrities on the run from a team of expert hunters include Italian soccer star Francesco Totti, artist Fedez, YouTuber Luis Sal, actor Claudio Santamaria, journalist and writer Francesca Barra, anchorman Costantino della Gherardesca and actors Diana Del Bufalo and Cristiano Caccamo.

The celebrities must attempt to stay off the radar and remain at large for 14 days across Italy with limited financial resources. Hunting them down are some of the most renowned and feared Italian professional investigators, cyber analysts, online profilers and human trackers from law enforcement and military intelligence. The Hunters can use any legal means to trace the celebrities including call tracing, CCTV, number plate recognition and freedom of information requests.

Related Story BBC Fires Shots At Netflix & Amazon Amid Battle For British Talent

Hunted was originally created in the UK by Shine TV, part of Endemol Shine Group and this deal marks the eighth adaptation of the format around the world.

“With Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’uomo we are bringing a truly innovative concept to viewers,” said Georgia Brown, Director of European Amazon Original Series, Amazon Studios. “Quality production and A-list talent make this show unique and we are excited to bring this never-seen-before manhunt adventure exclusively to Prime Video in Italy.”

“We are very proud to be producing Amazon Prime Video’s first unscripted show in Italy, once again playing a pioneering role in a continuously evolving market,” added Leonardo Pasquinelli, CEO EndemolShine Italy. “Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’uomo is a revolutionary format with innovative storytelling thanks to its suspenseful and thrilling elements. The show sets up a unique challenge that will never have been seen on TV before”.