‘Amazing Stories’ Apple Series To Pay Tribute To Robert Forster

When Oscar-nominated actor Robert Forster passed away on Oct. 11, the day his last film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, was released, he left behind one more project he had completed before his death, Apple TV+’s Amazing Stories.

Foster stars in an episode of the upcoming reimagining of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s anthology series, from Universal TV and Amblin Television. The episode, titled Dynoman and The Volt, will be dedicated to the late actor with “In memory of” card.

Directed by Susanna Fogel, Dynoman and The Volt is about an awkward tween boy and his grandpa (Forster) who wrestle with feeling powerless. When a superhero ring Grandpa ordered out of the back of a comic book arrives 50 years late, they discover it has the power to turn them into actual superheroes.

Adam Horowitz, who executive produces and co-showruns Amazing Stories with Edward Kitsis, remembered Forster on the day of his death.