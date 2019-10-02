Alyson Hannigan Set To Host Food Network’s Upcoming ‘Girl Scout Cookie Championship’

There’s Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas and Savannah Smiles. Now add a new TV series to the pantheon of Girl Scout Cookies.

Food Network has picked up primetime competition series Girl Scout Cookie Championship for a four-episode season, announced today by Courtney White, president, Food Network.

Hosted by former Girl Scout Alyson Hannigan of How I Met Your Mother and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the series challenges professional bakers to transform their favorite Girl Scout Cookies into new dessert creations.

Judges Nacho Aguirre and Katie Lee are joined each episode by a rotating third judge, including confirmed panelist Carla Hall. Hannigan, Lee and Hall are also Girl Scout alums.

Production is currently underway and the series is slated to premiere Q1 2020 during Girl Scout Cookie season.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Girl Scouts of the USA to celebrate the Girl Scout Cookie Program and those iconic cookies that are anticipated all year long," said Food Network's White.

“Food Network’s Girl Scout Cookie Championship gives consumers one more reason to love Girl Scout Cookie season and presents a great opportunity to better understand what it means to be a Girl Scout,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “In addition to the delicious treats the show will be serving up, viewers will gain insight into all the amazing things Girl Scouts do: having adventurous outdoor experiences, exploring the latest in STEM, boldly creating positive change in the world – and of course, participating in the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program.”