‘Almost Family’ Faces Uncertain Future After New Drama Is Left Off Fox’s Midseason Schedule

Fox has not made an official decision about a back order to new drama series Almost Family. But the midseason schedule unveiled by the network today does not bode well for the IVF-gone-wrong series.

Almost Family is on the schedule in its Wednesday 9 PM slot through January, which roughly corresponds to a 13-episode run, matching the series’ initial order.

Starting Feb. 5, Almost Family is replaced by new reality series Lego Masters, which will follow the next cycle of The Masked Singer. With fellow new fall Fox drama Prodigal Son given a full-season 22-episode order and four new dramas set to launch in midseason, 9-1-1: Lone Star and Deputy in January and Filthy Rich and NeXt in the spring, we may have seen the last of Almost Family, at least for this season.

Starring Brittany Snow and Timothy Hutton, based on the Australia series Sisters, Almost Family has been a soft ratings performer in the high-profile Wednesday 9 PM slot, holding onto only about a third of its big Masked Singer lead-in.

Almost Family hails from The Path duo of executive producer Annie Weisman and executive producer Jason Katims, original series’ co-creator Imogen Banks, Universal TV, Fox Entertainment and Endemol Shine North America.

Written by Weisman, it centers on only child Julia Bechley (Snow), who finds her life turned upside down when her father, Leon Bechley (Hutton), is forced to reveal that over the course of his pioneering career as a fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children. As she dutifully begins to track down her emerging group of siblings, among a sea of brothers, Julia discovers only two sisters – her former best friend Edie Palmer (Megalyn Echikunwoke) and ex-Olympic athlete Roxy Doyle (Emily Osment) – both of whom quickly become a part of her now-redefined family.

