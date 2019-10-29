All3Media’s Lime Pictures To Adapt YA Supernatural Thriller ‘Hollow Pike’ With ‘Turn Up Charlie’ Writer Georgia Lester

All3Media producer Lime Pictures is adapting YA supernatural thriller Hollow Pike for television after striking a deal with Hachette Children’s Group.

The company, which produces Netflix original series Free Rein, is to adapt Juno Dawson’s into a live-action drama series for teenagers with a supernatural twist.

Georgia Lester is attached as head writer for the series; she started her career with Lime Pictures, writing for soap Hollyoaks and went on to write for Skins, Youngers and most recently Idris Elba’s Netflix comedy Turn Up Charlie. Dawson is also expected to write an episode.

The book follows Lis London, who thought she’d be safe in the country, but even in the country she can’t escape her own nightmares. Over and over, she dreams that someone is trying to kill her. Lis thinks she’s being paranoid – after all, who would want to murder her? She doesn’t believe in the local legends of witchcraft. She doesn’t believe that anything bad will really happen to her. But you never know do, do you? Not until you’re alone in the woods, after dark – and a twig snaps.

It was written by Dawson, author of 14 fiction and non-fiction books for children and young adults including hits such as Clean and This Book is Gay.

Dawson said, “It’s ten years since I conceived the sinister town of Hollow Pike and I’m delighted that it’s being revived for television. I always had such exciting plans for the characters and the TV show gives us an opportunity to do just that.”

Karen Lawler, Head of Licensed Content at HCG said, “I’ve always loved the combination of high-school drama and supernatural danger that Juno created in Hollow Pike, and I’ve always admired Lime Pictures – they’re an incredible producer with a gift for youth storytelling. So I couldn’t be happier that Lime and Juno are now working together to bring the suspense and fun of Hollow Pike to the screen.”

Head of Drama and YA for Lime Pictures, Louise Sutton added, “We are thrilled to be working with Georgia Lester on the TV adaptation of Juno Dawson’s brilliant novel Hollow Pike. The book is a tense teen thriller set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Lancashire countryside. This is a very modern take on witches and demonization of young women. In the series we will explore this along with universal teen themes of friendship, family and, toughest of all, fitting in.”