All3Media Launches Factual Label Angelica Films With Former BBC & Field Day Exec Sally Angel

EXCLUSIVE: All3Media has launched factual label Angelica Films with former BBC and Field Day exec Sally Angel.

The British production company will focus on producing documentary and factual programming for broadcasters and streaming platforms in the UK and around the world.

It is the latest non-scripted division for the Discovery and Liberty Global-backed production group, which also includes Betty, Killer Ratings producer Caravan, Maverick, Studio Lambert and Raw.

Angel spent four years as founder and creative director of Field Day Productions, which produced series including series including Inside The American Embassy for Channel 4. She previously worked for the BBC, where she produced series including Clive James’ Saturday Night Clive and Arena.

Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media said, “We’re delighted to be setting up this new label within All3 and really excited to have Sally bring her award-winning creativity and talent to head it up. She has a great slate of ideas and developments that are designed to meet the growing demand for high-end factual and specialist factual content from UK and international broadcasters and platforms.”

Sally Angel, MD and Creative Director of Angelica Films added, “We’re really thrilled to have found a home at All3 and excited about bringing our creative storytelling to the table and working with All3 and the best talent in TV to offer something new to the market. Although it’s early days for Angelica, we are delighted to already have two projects in paid development.”