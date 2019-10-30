All3Media International Hires Former History UK Exec Rachel Job To Head Up Non-Scripted Content

Former History UK programming boss Rachel Job has joined All3Media International to head up its non-scripted content.

Job, who was previously Director of Programming for History and H2 at A+E Networks UK, will take on the new role of SVP, Non-Scripted Content at the distributor. She will be based in London and report to Maartje Horchner, EVP Content.

This comes after the Discovery and Liberty Global-backed firm promoted Jessica Duncanson to Senior Executive – Non-Scripted Content and the hired Amber Richardson as Coordinator Non-Scripted Content.

Job spent ten years at A+E Networks UK, where she commissioned series including Sean Bean on Waterloo and Mud Men. She has recently been running her own consultancy Pace TV.

All3media International’s non-scripted catalogue includes brands such as Gogglebox and Undercover Boss, as well as titles featuring Gordon Ramsay, Guy Martin and Grayson Perry.

She said, “I’ve enjoyed the challenge of running my successful consultancy business; now the lure of high calibre outfit all3media international, with its enviable and growing talent pool, has proven to be a very attractive proposition that’s far too compelling to turn down. I’m looking forward to working with Maartje and the team.”

Horchner added, “Non-scripted is a key area of expansion for us as we look to build upon our diverse portfolio of content with potentially long-running returning series, new premium series and specials that will appeal to global audiences. Rachel’s vast experience of the non-scripted market, not to mention her passion for the genre and excellent contacts in the production community, are a perfect fit for this important new role. I look forward to working with Rachel as we further enhance our position as the go-to destination for innovative, compelling and unique factual content.”