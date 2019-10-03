All3Media America, Cinetic Media Team On Development Fund

EXCLUSIVE: All3Media America and Cinetic Media have established an original content development fund to draw premium film and television IP for projects, as All3Media America establishes an original premium content pipeline.

All3Media America is the US arm of All3Media, the independent television, film and digital production group comprised of 28 production companies, and which in the UK generates such shows as the Emmy winning Fleabag for BBC and Amazon, and the upcoming Catherine the Great for SKY and HBO. All3Media America’s current shows are mostly unscripted, including the Emmy-winning Undercover Boss, United Shades of America and Cash Cab, as well as Chrisley Knows Best, 24 Hours to Hell and Back with Gordon Ramsay, and Worst Cooks in America.

Fund was set up by Cinetic Media founder John Sloss and Tim Pastore, the former National Geographic Channels’ President of Original Programming and Production, who last October was named All3Media America’s CEO.

“The idea behind it is to take advantage of all the relationships we have with world class talent and storytellers, and the access we have to IP, and use it to create opportunities,” Sloss said. “It is meant to encompass episodic and feature, and scripted and nonfiction. It has a wide remit.” They declined to disclose how large the fund is, but Sloss said: “There is no ceiling, and this will not be constrained by any particular amount of money required, only by the goal to be involved in brilliant opportunities. It isn’t a production fund and it’s agnostic. It is ambitious and we’re not putting any constraints on it.”

Said All3Media America’s Pastore: “For us, the partnership with Cinetic Media is going to establish our original premium content pipeline. It combines what John brings to the table, with his history and body of work and access points to talent, and combine that with our production and development expertise here at All3 Media America.

The deal marks a new wrinkle for all3Media America and also Cinetic and Sloss, who is coming off exec producing the Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, and playing a role in three of the five nominated docus last year, including the winner Free Solo. Past year successes have included Boyhood and Little Miss Sunshine. Cinetic will bring its expertise in financing, sales, talent management and advisory services to the partnership.

“This partnership will supercharge the acquisition of new IP by providing the necessary resources for storytellers to realize their vision and create world-class content for a multitude of platforms,” Pastore said. “With its history and body of work, Cinetic Media is a remarkable partner to have, and together we’re creating a single focused entity that covers every aspect of content creation from development to global distribution.”

Julia Zak, formerly of WME and Red Wagon, has been hired as a senior development executive who will be focused on sourcing existing IP and developing original concepts.