‘All That’: Revival Series Produced By Kenan Thompson Gets More Episodes From Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has picked up 13 additional episodes of sketch comedy series ‘All That, bringing the first season of the revival of the 1990s staple to 26 episodes. As part of the additional episode order, Aria Brooks from Atlanta, Ga. is joining the cast of comedians. New episodes of All That air on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

All That is executive produced by Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Kevin Kay and Jermaine Fowler. Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert also serve as executive producers.

Shot in front of a live studio audience, All That stars Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen, who have popularized new characters, impersonations of today’s celebrities and new original comedic sketches including “Cancelled with Nathan,” Bed, Bath & Beyoncé” and “Marie Kiddo.”

To date, recording artists the Jonas Brothers, Ciara, H.E.R., JoJo Siwa, Ella Mai, Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Bryce Vine, Daddy Yankee and CNCO have performed on the show. The series also features appearances from Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server and Alisa Reyes, who all were part of the original series.

All That was Nickelodeon’s longest running live-action series with 171 episodes across 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005. It spawned a number of successful spinoffs including Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show and The Nick Cannon Show, launching the careers of Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes and Nick Cannon, and the feature-length film Good Burger, as well as audio recordings, books, festival tours, and numerous reunions celebrating the show’s impact on pop culture.

All That was created by Brian Robbins, who now runs Nickelodeon, and Mike Tollin.