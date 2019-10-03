‘All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite’ Is TNT’s Biggest Broadcast Premiere In Five Years

TNT was ready to rumble on Wednesday night and proceeded to tap out its competition. The debut of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite was the cable net’s biggest premiere in five years.

The pro wrestling show pinned 1.8 million total viewers and 1.1 million in the 18-49 demo in Live+Same Day, outperforming the latest episode of WWE’s NXT. The latter wrasslin’ series began airing last month on basic-cable rival USA Network after moving over from WWE’s subscription streaming service, where it had been the top-performing show.

“This is a league that at its core is created by wrestlers for wrestling fans, and I am incredibly energized by the enthusiastic embrace the fans have given to the AEW talent and experience,” said Kevin Reilly, president of TNT, TBS, and truTV, and chief content officer at HBO Max. “AEW won the night with a high-quality, incredibly engaging, sports-centric show that will continue with a seamless partnership between AEW and TNT.”

TNT

The new AEW Dynamite league features a roster of diverse male and female wrestlers, giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, the Young Bucks (brothers Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. Competitors also include Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU.

In addition to being in-ring talent, Cody Rhodes, the Jackson brothers and Omega also serve as EVPs, with Brandi Rhodes serving as Chief Brand Officer. Commentator and senior advisor Jim Ross is also part of the league.

Here is the series-preview video: