‘All American’ Gets Order For 3 More Episodes From the CW Following Strong Season 2 Ratings Debut

Hours after the Monday fast national ratings revealed a strong return for All American, the CW has ordered 3 additional episodes, bringing the drama’s second season to 16 episodes.

That matches All American‘s freshman order and is considered a full season as fewer and fewer broadcast series do the traditional 22-episode cycles these days. All American joins Fox newbie Prodigal Son in receiving a back order this fall.

Following exposure of All American’s first season on Netflix, its Season 2 debut last night logged a series-high viewership (926,000) and the show’s best Live+Same Day 18-49 rating since November 28, 2018 (0.3). Versus its series debut last fall, All American was up by 35% in viewers, 95% in adults 18-34 (0.3) and 66% in adults 18-49. And that was with All American opening the night versus having a lead-in, Riverdale, last fall. All American was also up dramatically from its March finale, by 72% in viewers, 198% in 18-34, and 154% in 18-49.

The return of All American finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) – the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers?

Co-starring on the show are Cody Christian, Greta Onieogou, Monét Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan and Bre-Z.

All American is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and John A. Norris.