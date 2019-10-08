‘All American’ Hits Viewership Series High Ratings In Season 2 Debut On the CW Following Streaming Run

When All American was still in limbo after finishing its modestly rated 16-episode first season on the CW and before securing a Season 2 renewal, its Season 1 launched on Netflix, drawing strong young viewership reminiscent of Riverdale’s Season 1 performance on the streamer.

The exposure helped Riverdale score series high ratings in its Season 2 premiere on the CW. Now All American is experiencing a similar bump, with its Season 2 debut logging a series high viewership (926,000) and the show’s best L+SD 18-49 rating since 11/28/18 (0.3). Versus its series debut last fall, All American was up by 35% in viewers, 95% in adults 18-34 (.3) and 66% in adults 18-49. And that was with All American opening the night vs. having a lead-in, Riverdale, last fall. All American was also up dramatically from its March finale, by 72% in viewers, 198% in 18-34 and 154% in 18-49.

At 9 PM, Black Lightning‘s season 3 premiere (0.3; 900,000) also saw a bump from its March finale (7% in viewers, 48% in 18-34 and 34% in a18-49) while slipping a notch from its Season 2 opener last fall.

On the heels of scoring the first full-season order for a new series this fall, Fox’s Prodigal Son (0.9, 3.8 million) took its first week-to-week L+SD ratings dip but was still way above the other freshmen on Monday in 18-49. At 8 PM, 9-1-1 (1.6, 7.1 million) held steady, ranking as the No.1 broadcast program of the night in the demo and leading Fox to a nightly 18-49 victory, edging NBC (1.3 vs. 1.2).

NBC’s average could be adjusted down because of an NFL preemption. Currently, The Voice (1.5, 8.7 million) and Bluff City Law (0.7, 4.1 million) are down a notch from the fast nationals last Monday and even with the finals. They could end up again down a tenth week-to-week when the finals are released later today. We will update the story when they become available. NBC is currently running No.1 for the night in total viewers and likely will retain the title in the finals.

CBS’ The Neighborhood (0.8, 5.5 million) ticked down in the demo and total viewers. Freshmen Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.3 million) and All Rise (0.6, 5.2 million) were steady in the demo while dropping a few eyeballs. At 10 PM, Bull (0.6, 6 million) was even in 18-49 and added a few viewers vs. last week.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (0.8, 6.4 million) and The Good Doctor (0.9, 5.6 million) were both on par in the demo, with the medical drama, a major delayed viewing gainer, slipping to a L+SD viewership low.