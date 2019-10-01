Alice Eve Joins Luke Wilson In ’12 Mighty Orphans’

EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek Into Darkness actress Alice Eve is set to co-star opposite Luke Wilson in the Ty Roberts-helmed sports pic, 12 Mighty Orphans. The film, which hails from Michael De Luca Productions, Santa Rita Film Co., and Greenbelt Films, is based on Jim Dent’s nonfiction novel about a group of Fort Worth, Texas orphans who vie for the state championship at the height of the Great Depression. Roberts and Lane Garrison adapted the screenplay.

The pic centers on an orphanage where Coach Rusty Russell (played by Wilson) turns a scrawny band of underdogs into fierce warriors that leave their opponents bewildered and battered. These youngsters, in spite of being outweighed by at least thirty pounds per man, are the toughest football team around. They begin with nothing―not even a football―yet Rusty’s innovative offense helps lead the orphans to the state playoffs. At a time when America desperately needs fresh hope and big dreams, the Orphans prove that heart can triumph over the greatest of obstacles.

Eve, who also known for her roles in She’s Out of My League, the Netflix/Marvel series Iron Fist, and Black Mirror, will play Juanita Russell, a depression era hero who, along with husband Rusty, fought to bring equal rights and education to the most underprivileged children.

Michael De Luca, Houston Hill, Angelique De Luca, and Brinton Bryan are producing the piece, while George Young Jr., Rhett Bennett, Greg McCabe, and J. Todd Harris serve as executive producers. Production starts this fall on location.

Up next, Eve will next star in Julian Fellowes’ latest period drama, Belgravia, for ITV and EPIX. She also appears in Lionsgate’s Fox News drama Bombshell, with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie.

Eve is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Independent Talent.