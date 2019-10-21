Alia Shawkat Joins FX Drama Pilot ‘The Old Man’

Search Party star Alia Shawkat is set as a series regular opposite Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow in FX’s drama pilot The Old Man, from Black Sails co-creators Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine.

Written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine, The Old Man, which is based on the eponymous novel written by Thomas Perry, centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Shawkat will play Angela. A rising star at the FBI, Angela is a protégé to Deputy Director Harold Harper (John Lithgow). Assigned to the pursuit of fugitive Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), Angela is swept into a world of buried secrets and hidden agendas that will put her relationship with Harper to the test.



The Old Man is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directs the pilot. Fox 21 Television Studios produces in association with The Littlefield Company.

Shawkat stars as Dory in TBS’ mystery comedy Search Party, which returns for its third season in 2020.