Terrorist al-Baghdadi Dies, But Hollywood, Media And Politicians Split In Reactions And Credits

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Washington. Trump says Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died after running into a dead-end tunnel and igniting an explosive vest, killing himself and three of his young children, (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The alleged leader of one of the world’s biggest terrorist organizations was killed Saturday by US Special Forces. You’d think that all Americans would breathe a sigh of relief and express gratitude toward those behind the operation.

You thought wrong.

Hollywood celebrities and various anti-Trump factions in media and politics found the dark cloud in the silver lining today, taking to social media to decry the description of the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by President Donald Trump. They were countered by conservative voices who took the Washington Post to task for its changing headlines on the incident and the cynical takes on the operation by liberal voices.

Some of the reactions:

It's Breath taking, Bernie Sanders Acknowledges ‘Kurds and Other U.S. Allies’ After al-Baghdadi Raid, Not U.S. Forces or Trump https://t.co/goezSAH3aA via @BreitbartNews — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) October 27, 2019

THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP#alBaghdadi is FINALLY GONE! The Dems should be happy but they are mad @realDonaldTrump didn’t tell them about the raid!#Baghdadi would have got away if Trump informed all the Democrats! LETS ALL THANK PRES TRUMP Use 👉#ThankYouPresidentTrump pic.twitter.com/P7yQpz8O0B — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) October 27, 2019

To describe Al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar” is sick and repulsive. We will break this down in great detail tomorrow night at 9pm on Hannity. pic.twitter.com/MA3sSksngO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 27, 2019

Let’s face it, many on the left are unhappy that al-Baghdadi was killed. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 27, 2019

The president speaks like I did coming right out of surgery. It’s clear we got Baghdadi despite this C-I-C, not because of him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 27, 2019

I love pics of Trump trying to look like a hard man because you know he was thinking of the time Sharon Stone was rude to him or some shit https://t.co/GSXEuL2VQ9 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 27, 2019

So obviously Trump is very, very stupid & a bigot & may even have neurosyphilis – so it’s no surprise his speech is a grease fire in a nursing home. I only even saw it because I’m at the gym blasting my quads (pics to come). But what I was struck by is how ABC 1/ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 27, 2019

Trump: “My terrorist was bigger that your terrorist.” — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 27, 2019