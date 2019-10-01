‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Luke Mitchell Boards Paramount’s Tom Clancy Pic ‘Without Remorse’

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Mitchell has joined Paramount’s feature adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, which stars Michael B. Jordan in the role of John Clark.

Directed by Stefano Sollima, Without Remorse is the origin story of Clark, a Navy SEAL-turned-CIA ops officer, and the first of two novels that Paramount is bringing to the screen. Clark first appeared in the 1987 Jack Ryan novel The Cardinal of the Kremlin before getting his own stand-alone story with Without Remorse in 1993. At one point, Clark served as Ryan’s bodyguard.

Mitchell will play Rowdy, a member of Clark’s team. Previously announced cast includes Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell.

Without Remorse was adapted for the screen by Taylor Sheridan. Josh Applebaum, Akiva Goldsman, Jordan, Alana Mayo and Andre Nemec are producing.

Mitchell most recently starred as Captain John “Abe” Abraham in the CBS drama series The Code. Prior to that, he appeared as Roman in NBC’s Blindspot as well as Lincoln Campbell in ABC/Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He is repped by UTA and Management 360, as well as McMahon Management in Australia.