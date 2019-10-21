AFI Fest Rounds Out Gala Slate With ‘The Aeronauts’, ‘The Two Popes’; Alan J. Pakula Getting Tribute

The AFI Fest said Monday that a pair of streaming-service movies have been added to the Gala mix for the Los Angeles film festival’s 2019 edition next month: Amazon’s The Aeronauts and Netflix’s The Two Popes. They join Clint Eastwood’s world premiere of Richard Jewell in the Gala lineup for the fest, which runs November 14-21 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, will screen November 18, with Amazon Studios’ The Aeronauts, toplined by Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, will screen November 19.

The festival also said today that director Alan J. Pakula will receive a fest Tribute that includes a screening of the documentary Alan Pakula: Going For the Truth from director Matthew Miele. The honor includes screenings of the Pakula-directed Klute, Sophie’s Choice and The Sterile Cuckoo.

It also has finalized its Special Screenings section featuring awards-season titles like Mati Diop’s Atlantics, Roger Michell’s Blackbird, Chinonye Chukwu’s Clemency, Gabriela Coperthwaite’s The Friend, Destin Daniel Cretton’s Just Mercy and more.

AFI Fest 2019 opens with Melina Matsoukas’ Queen & Slim and closes with George Nolfi’s The Banker, both world premieres.