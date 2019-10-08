ABC Developing Navy Flight School Drama Produced By Freddie Highmore

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Adversaries, a drama that centers on the female leader of the Navy’s Top Gun fighter pilot school in Key West. The series comes from the network’s The Good Doctor star/co-exec producer Freddie Highmore via his Alfresco Pictures and Sony Pictures TV where the company is based.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Sean Finegan and Katie J. Stone & David Daitch (Shooter), Adversaries centers on Lara Bryer, a trailblazing fighter pilot who takes charge of the Navy’s most elite flight school in Key West. But training Top Gun pilots in supersonic aerial combat is nothing compared to the challenges she’ll face on the ground, from navigating life as a newly single working mom to breaking through the glass ceiling in a field so male-dominated that as of 2019, just 3% of all Naval pilots are women.

Highmore executive produces with Finegan, Stone and Daitch who is a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy Reserve.

Adversaries is part of the overall deal Highmore and his Alfresco has with Sony TV, which produces The Good Doctor. Claire Londy, Alfresco’s head of development, will serve as a co-exec producer on the project.

Highmore’s Alfresco also recently sold Homesick, a half-hour dark comedy, which has been put in development at TBS.

Finegan, who is developing the sc-fi feature Reset at Paramount, previously had drama projects in development at NBC and Universal TV and recently produced Endless, the Thunder Road feature film starring Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton.

The writing team of Stone and Daitch have credits that include USA’s Shooter and Call of Duty.

Highmore is repped by ARG, UTA and Felker Tozcek. Finegan is with Anonymous Content, Verve and Morris Yorn. Stone & Daitch are repped by Management 360, Kaplan Stahler and Goodman, Schenkman & Brecheen.