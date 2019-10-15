‘The Addams Family 2’ Is In The Works After Great $35M+ 4-Day Weekend, MGM/UAR Set Fall 2021 Release

EXCLUSIVE: It’s happening. No, not Cousin It, rather MGM/UAR are already planning a sequel to this past weekend’s animated hit The Addams Family with a release date of Oct. 22, 2021. Currently there are no other wide entries on that date.

With Columbus Day holiday in effect and 42% K-12 schools off yesterday, the Conrad Vernon-Greg Tiernan $40M production raked in $4.8M yesterday for a 4-day of $35M opening in 2nd place, beating a $138M Will Smith production, Gemini Man, which tanked with $23M.

The Addams Family came to MGM boss Jonathan Glickman after producer Gail Berman and EP Andrew Mittman secured the film rights from the Charles Addams estate. The estate headed by Kevin Miserocchi, always wanted to do an animated film. MGM launched the movie like an event pic with a $150M global promotional partner campaign, the largest outside their 007 franchise. Once Sausage Party‘s Vernon was aboard, the star power voiceover talent spilled in with Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloe Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Snoop Dogg (It), Bette Midler (Grandma), Allison Janney (Margaux Needler), Martin Short (Grandpa Frump) and Catherine O’Hara (Grandma Frump).

Pic scored high marks with its 61% driven family audiences with kids under 12 giving the pic 4 stars, and parents the same on PostTrak. The Addams Family, amid a ton of competition this weekend including the opening of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil which is vying for families, is expected to hold with an estimated $15M, -50%.