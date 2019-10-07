‘Chernobyl’s Adam Nagaitis Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Nagaitis, who is known for his role in the Emmy-winning HBO limited series Chernobyl as well as season one of Ridley Scott’s AMC anthology series The Terror, has signed with ICM Partners.

Nagaitis can be seen alongside Karen Gillan and Paul Giamatti in the forthcoming Gunpowder Milkshake. He will also appear in Steven Knight’s A Christmas Carol, opposite Tom Hardy for the BBC and FX as well as Cedric Jimenez’s HHhH which also stars Rosamund Pike, Jack O’Connell and Jason Clarke.

The actor also appeared in Jaume Collet-Serra’s The Commuter alongside Florence Pugh and Liam Neeson. He also starred in the critically acclaimed BBC feature To Walk Invisible from Sally Wainwright. His other feature credits include Yann Demange’s ’71 and Sarah Gavron’s Suffragette for Focus.

He will continue to be managed by 360 and repped by Curtis Brown in the UK and Ziffren Brittenham.