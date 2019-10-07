Adam Levine Misses ‘The Voice’ – But Not Enough To Return

Adam Levin misses The Voice. But not enough to return.

In an appearance on today’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Maroon 5 singer and former Voice coach doesn’t seem to have any regrets about his surprise departure from NBC’s talent contest after 16 Voice seasons (he announced his departure last May after the 10-year stint).

“I do miss it but I also don’t miss how much I had to work,” Levine tell DeGeneres (watch the clip above, beginning at the 3:30 mark). “I was constantly working for so many years, very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed, but to just be able to stop in this moment, to spend time with my new young family, and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little.”

Levine says he loves his Voice co-stars – making special mention of Blake Shelton – but apparently not as much as he’s “obsessed” with young daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose.

“I’m obsessed with them,” Levine says. “Like, I know that’s a good thing because they’re my children, but that’s why I don’t do much…I mean, I genuinely just adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any person, or people.”

In the interview, Levine also talks about a new Maroon 5 tour and about his ongoing grief over the 2017 death of his manager and best friend Jordan Feldstein. The singer performs a new song called Memories about the loss on today’s Ellen episode.

Check out the interview above.