Adam Driver In Talks For ‘The Last Duel’ From Director Ridley Scott

Adam Driver is in talks to join Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in The Last Duel, a period drama based on a novel by Eric Jager. Ridley Scott is at the helm, directing from a screenplay adaptation by Damon and Affleck. Published in 2004, the follows story of two best friends, the Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques Le Gris. One goes to war and returns to accuse Le Gris of raping his wife Margerite de Carrouges. No one will believe the woman, and the soldier appeals to the king of France to undo a decision handed down by Count Pierre d’Anencon, which favored Le Gris. The decision handed down is that the two men fight a duel to the death. The one left alive would be declared the winner as a sign of God’s will. And if Jean de Carrouges loses, his wife will be burned at the stake for punishment for her false accusation. Scott and Kevin Walsh are producing for Scott Free with Damon and Affleck producing through their Pearl Street banner. Fox had book rights though the now-Disney owned studio hasn’t officially greenlit the project. Driver will soon return as Kylo Ren when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters in December.