‘Ad Astra’ & ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Outfit RT Features Launches TV Venture With Anonymous Content & CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Ad Astra and Call Me By Your Name producer RT Features, the growing indie production force based in Brazil, is launching RT Television in partnership with Anonymous Content and CAA. The latter will provide development funding, marking their first ever investment in an overseas film or TV operation.

The TV division will be based in São Paulo, Brazil, and will develop premium series for the local market and Latin America. The venture is being led by RT Features Head of Television Barbara Teixiera. RT Features CEO Rodrigo Teixeira will act as board member, with a hands-on role in curating IP and talent.

All RT TV projects, including potential English-language IP generated from the operation, will be produced by RT Features and Anonymous Content, as well as third party partners. CAA will focus on local-language programming.

Related Story 'Better Things' Co-Creator/Star Pamela Adlon Signs With CAA

Barbara Teixeira joined the company earlier this year. Prior to joining RT, she was Director of Originals at Sony Brazil, where she was responsible for production and acquisitions of local shows for Sony Networks (AXN, Sony, Crackle). Her previous experience includes roles in development, production and programming strategy at pay TV channels such as NBCUniversal Networks, Canal Brasil and Multishow (Globosat).

This is the latest international expansion for True Detective and Spotlight outfit Anonymous Content which, as we first revealed, has also set up Chapter One in the UK and AC Nordic in Oslo, Norway.

The deal also extends CAA’s long-standing relationship with RT Features into TV, having collaborated on movies including James Gray’s Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt; Olivier Assayas’ Wasp Network; and Cannes Un Certain Regard winner The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão, Brazil’s International Film Oscar entry.

RT’s previous TV credits include Brazilian drama Alemão, an International Emmy Award nominee for Best TV Movie/Mini Series. Recent features for the prolific company also include Cannes hit The Lighthouse. Among projects in post are Born To Be Murdered with Alicia Vikander and John David Washington while Luca Guadagnino’s Blood On The Tracks project is among those in the works. RT also has a partnership with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions to support emerging filmmakers. Films to emerge from this partnership include Cannes 2019 movie Port Authority.

Commenting on the TV joint venture, Rodrigo Teixeira said, “It is an incredible privilege to partner with two companies that have paved the way for excellence in the international TV space. While RT’s artistic identity will play a role in every project we take on, this venture will enable further creative innovation, allowing us to bring the best content to local audiences and the best from Brazilian creators to the world.”

Latin America is a seen as a key growth market for streamers and content creators eager to capitalize on the huge Spanish and Portuguese-language audiences both on the continent and beyond. Dramas such as Narcos and Money Heist have also proven the massive global potential for Spanish-language series.