Ace Entertainment Launches Initiative To Develop Adventure-Family Movies For TV & Streaming Services

EXCLUSIVE: Production and distribution company Ace Entertainment has launched a strategic initiative to develop, produce and distribute original adventure-family movies for television and streaming services for the global marketplace. Additionally, the company has named Marielle Zuccarelli, previously COO and Head of Global Television and Distribution for GRB Entertainment, to the newly created position of President, Global Sales.

The announcement was made by Jerome Reygner-Kalfon and Sebastien Semon, Co-Founders and Managing Partners, Ace Entertainment.

The company already has distribution agreements in place and original content in the pipeline, including The Adventures of Jurassic Pet, which has wrapped production. The story of an adventurous teenager who must find the courage to help a friendly dinosaur escape from the clutches of a mad scientist, the film has been pre-sold to Grindstone Entertainment Group, a Lionsgate Company, in North America, France Television in France, and Kew Media in the UK.

Two films now in post-production include A.R.I. and The Adventures of Rufus The Fantastic Pet, both of which have been pre-sold to Grindstone, France Television and Kew Media, along with two films in development: Joey & Ella, the story of the friendship between a teenage girl and a talking kangaroo, and CIA Chimp, about the first chimp to join the CIA.

These productions and others in development or pre-production will be featured at the upcoming American Film Market in November. Ace Entertainment retains licensing and merchandising and secondary rights for all of its original IP.

Ace Entertainment has offices in Paris, London and Los Angeles.