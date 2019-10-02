ABC Studios Names Melanie Frankel Head Of Comedy

ABC Studios’ current executive Melanie Frankel has been named head of comedy. It marks the first major executive appointment for Jonnie Davis since he became ABC Studios President in July.

Frankel, who emerged as the leading candidate for the job last month, succeeds Amy Hartwick who stepped down as ABC Studios head of comedy shortly after Davis was named studio president.

While she most recently worked in current programming, Frankel has an extensive background in comedy development, including at ABC Studios, now a devision of Disney TV Studios.

“ABC Studios is 100% talent-focused,” Davis said. “Melanie’s long-standing relationships in the creative community and her incredible ability to support and nurture talent at all levels make her the ideal person to run our comedy team.”

Frankel has served as VP Current at ABC Studios since 2015, overseeing both drama and comedy series. She most recently shepherded the launch of the new ABC/ABC Studios drama Stumptown, and also served as the current executive on American Housewife and A Million Little Things.

Frankel worked in ABC Studios’ Comedy Department from 2007-2011, before leaving to become head of Comedy Development for USA Network. There, she developed the series Playing House, Sirens and Benched, before returning to ABC Studios to work in the Current Department. She has also worked in development at Imagine and Grammnet.