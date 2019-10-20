Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

David Attenborough: The BBC Must “Change The Game” To Compete With Netflix & Amazon

Got A Tip? Tip Us

ABC News Analyst Matthew Dowd And Megyn Kelly In Twitter Flame War

Fox News Channel

Megyn Kelly and ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd exchanged cutting remarks via Twitter, starting with Dowd’s remark that she and former Today host Matt Lauer should “just fade away and enjoy their large pot of money.”

Dowd tweeted his remark on Friday morning. It wasn’t long before Kelly responded.

 “Yes, I could just sit back and “enjoy my money,” but instead I’ve chosen to speak up for women being harassed and abused who have been muzzled by NDAs. Sorry you find that so annoying.”

That set off a battle of accusations between the two. Finally, Dowd tapped the mat, deleting his original tweet.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad