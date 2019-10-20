ABC News Analyst Matthew Dowd And Megyn Kelly In Twitter Flame War

Megyn Kelly and ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd exchanged cutting remarks via Twitter, starting with Dowd’s remark that she and former Today host Matt Lauer should “just fade away and enjoy their large pot of money.”

Dowd tweeted his remark on Friday morning. It wasn’t long before Kelly responded.

“Yes, I could just sit back and “enjoy my money,” but instead I’ve chosen to speak up for women being harassed and abused who have been muzzled by NDAs. Sorry you find that so annoying.”

That set off a battle of accusations between the two. Finally, Dowd tapped the mat, deleting his original tweet.

I am all for less meanness in the world. We’re good @matthewjdowd. https://t.co/ovF9XLyEo9 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 19, 2019