ABC Nabs ‘This Is Not A Drill’ Comedy From Tad Quill & Doug Robinson With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to This Is Not A Drill, a comedy from Tad Quill (A Moody Christmas), Doug Robinson (The Goldbergs) and Sony Pictures TV where Robinson and his DRP are based.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Quill, This Is Not A Drill is about a group of friends in Hawaii, who, when they think they’re about to die in a missile attack, blow up their lives for the better.

Doug Robinson Sony TV

Quill executive produces with Robinson via his DRP. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

In January 2018, a missile attack alert was erroneously issued in Hawaii via the Emergency Alert System, which created panic for more than 30 min until a message about the mistake was sent out. The alert, which claimed that there was an incoming ballistic missile threat to Hawaii and advised residents to seek shelter, ended with, “This is not a drill”.

Quill is co-writer and executive producer of Fox’s A Moody Christmas, a single-camera holiday event series starring Denis Leary, an adaptation of the Australian series of the same name. His other producing-writing credits include Scrubs, Spin City, The Odd Couple and Samantha Who. He created miniseries Bent and Angel From Hell, which aired for one season on CBS.

Robinson is an executive producer on The Goldbergs, now in its seventh season on ABC, and spinoff series Schooled, as well as new NBC midseason comedy series Indebted starring Fran Drescher.