ABC Nabs Plastic Surgery Drama ‘Plastics’ From Elizabeth Craft & Sarah Fain And McG As Put Pilot

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Plastics, a drama from The Fix co-creators Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Craft and Fain, Plastics is set in the competitive and male-dominated world of plastic surgery, where three women band together to start their own practice. Having put it all on the line to get to this point, they rely on one another to survive the complicated, exhilarating and sometimes heartbreaking world of plastic surgery, all the while trying to navigate their own complicated personal lives.

Craft and Fain executive produce with McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh via McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision, which produces in association with 20th Century Fox TV, where McG has been based.

Craft and Fain, who also have a drama in the works at CBS, most recently co-created legal drama The Fix alongside Marcia Clark, which aired for one season on ABC. They also co-created the 2007 ABC drama Women’s Murder Club. Their other writing-producing credits include The 100, The Shield, Angel, The Vampire Diaries, 666 Park Avenue and others.

McG’s recent executive producing TV credits include Shadowhunters, Supernatural and Lethal Weapon. On the film side, McG is in production on The Babysitter 2, which he also directs and he recently wrapped Holidate.

