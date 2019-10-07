ABC Nabs ‘Homicide Special’ Cop Drama From ‘The Resident’ Duo As Put Pilot

ABC has given a put pilot commitment, Homicide Special, a crime drama from The Resident co-creator/executive producer Amy Holden Jones and the series’ co-executive producer Andrew Chapman. The project hails from 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind The Resident.

Written by Holden Jones and Chapman, Homicide Special is set inside the Homicide Special division of the Philadelphia PD. It follows two young and recently promoted female detectives and a beat cop as they take on an entrenched and corrupt system at an inner city precinct.

Holden Jones and Chapman executive produce alongside The Resident exec producer Oly Obst of 3 Arts for 20th TV, a division of Disney TV Studios.

Chapman has emerged as one of the key writer-producers on The Resident, now in its third season on Fox. He and Holden Jones co-wrote together the Season 2 finale and the Season 2 fall finale.

Mystic Pizza writer Holden Jiones previously created the ABC drama series Black Box.